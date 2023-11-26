Starboard Value LP Has $754.34 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Starboard Value LP trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up 16.3% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 6.50% of GoDaddy worth $754,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in GoDaddy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in GoDaddy by 106.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.5 %

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.69. 465,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $96.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $258,929.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,189.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,571 shares of company stock worth $7,907,672. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

