Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031,371 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery comprises approximately 6.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of Energy Recovery worth $69,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 634,960 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 345,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,685,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,127,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,828 shares of company stock worth $4,758,759. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 141,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.30. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

