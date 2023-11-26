Starboard Value LP Has $119.84 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Starboard Value LP lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310,517 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 2.6% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.49% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $119,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.28. The company had a trading volume of 243,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,031. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.64. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

