iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 4,561,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,901,332. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

