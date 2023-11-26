Starboard Value LP Has $98.10 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Starboard Value LP reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 936,291 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises 2.1% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 4.87% of Mercury Systems worth $98,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $217,707 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.