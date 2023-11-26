ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stake Trimmed by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,695 shares during the quarter. ADC Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned approximately 1.15% of ADC Therapeutics worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,236 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,119. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Further Reading

