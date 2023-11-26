Trigran Investments Inc. Acquires 857,687 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1,871.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,687 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of A10 Networks worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $99,992.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $99,992.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,417 shares of company stock worth $217,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

