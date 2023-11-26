Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Acquired by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,101,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the quarter. Red Violet comprises about 4.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Red Violet worth $43,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter worth $68,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet Price Performance

RDVT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888. The company has a market cap of $296.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.