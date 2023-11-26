Starboard Value LP Makes New Investment in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

ALCY remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,084. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

