Starboard Value LP Makes New Investment in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance
ALCY remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,084. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.
About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.