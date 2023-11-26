17,021 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Bought by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.10% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 78,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,892. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

