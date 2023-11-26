Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,959,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,507,168 shares during the period. Harmonic accounts for 10.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Harmonic worth $112,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 255,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

