TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,298 shares during the period. TechTarget comprises 5.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 6.42% of TechTarget worth $55,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.84 million, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

