S Squared Technology LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vicor makes up 4.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vicor worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 886.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 45,456 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 142,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

