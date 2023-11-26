S Squared Technology LLC Raises Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises approximately 3.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 53,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,456. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $260.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

