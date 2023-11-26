S Squared Technology LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Proto Labs makes up about 1.6% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after acquiring an additional 121,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 161,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 266,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE PRLB traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

