S Squared Technology LLC Boosts Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 2.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.37% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $21,497,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. 224,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,520. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

