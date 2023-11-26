Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.58 and a 200 day moving average of $278.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $300.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.