Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 14,134 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,291. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

