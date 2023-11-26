Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 603 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. 3,861,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,280,597. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72. The company has a market cap of $273.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

