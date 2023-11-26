Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $12.72 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $142.32. 952,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

