Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.52. 2,445,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average is $179.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.91 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

