Summit Financial LLC Buys 11,738 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.83. 158,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,064. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

