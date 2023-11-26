Summit Financial LLC Sells 18,147 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $53,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.68. 447,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.80. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $300.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

