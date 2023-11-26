Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 253.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 58,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.36. The company had a trading volume of 645,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.72 and a 200 day moving average of $545.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

