SushiSwap Market Capitalization Tops $273.45 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $273.45 million and $73.72 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,134,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,883,611 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

