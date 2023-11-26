Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $62.55 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $62.55 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00138904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 180.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000160 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,648.49 or 1.60354531 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00360271 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

