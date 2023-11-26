Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.85 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.85 billion and $290.54 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00186801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,989,846,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars.

