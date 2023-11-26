Summit Financial LLC Purchases 3,171 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $334.04. 708,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,238. The company has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $335.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

