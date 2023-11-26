Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.17. 1,489,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,132. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

