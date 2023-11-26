Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 25.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $351,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,736. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.