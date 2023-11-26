Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,413 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $89.16.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

