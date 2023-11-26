L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,071 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

SWKS traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $94.90. 807,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

