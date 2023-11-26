iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $96.37. 1,516,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

