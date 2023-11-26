State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 532 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $51,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,688.00 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,569.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2,522.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

View Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.