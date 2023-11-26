Select Asset Management & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Select Asset Management & Trust increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.50. 1,053,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.54. The company has a market cap of $386.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

