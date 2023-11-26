The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 87,906 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,906 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.45% of State Street worth $104,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,057,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 330,845 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 343,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 401,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

