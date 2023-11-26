State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,101 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $50,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

