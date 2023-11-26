Select Asset Management & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,005 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.38. 1,869,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,719. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 683,165 shares of company stock worth $144,224,640. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

