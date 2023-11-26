The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 163,520 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 163,520 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Williams Companies worth $104,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

