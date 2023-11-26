Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 72,659 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. General Motors comprises about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 20.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in General Motors by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 18.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,791,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,749,000 after purchasing an additional 734,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 6,941,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,305,062. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

