B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $448,739,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.