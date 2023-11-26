Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,965. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

