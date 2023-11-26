Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 710,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,473. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

