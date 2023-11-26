Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 28,764 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 577.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Masco accounts for approximately 0.3% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 377,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,928. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.