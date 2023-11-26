Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.9 %

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 674,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,221. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

