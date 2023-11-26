Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises approximately 0.3% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.06. 228,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.