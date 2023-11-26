The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $72,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $542.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $549.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

