Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,557. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

