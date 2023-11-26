Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 419,142 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 419,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAL opened at $38.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

