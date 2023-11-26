Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,083,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,298,147. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

